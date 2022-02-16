Oct. 16, 1959 – Feb. 14, 2022

BREAUX BRIDGE – Memorial services for Susan Marie Berard, 62, of Ferriday, LA will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in Breaux Bridge, LA with a visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Cemetery in Coteau Holmes, LA.

Susan Marie Berard was born on Friday, Oct. 16, 1959, in St. Martinsville, LA. and passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, in Natchez, MS. She loved working and training Thoroughbred race horses and was employed by the Concordia Parish Sheriff Dept.

She was preceded in death by her father, Allen Antoine Berard and step-mother, Shirley;

step-sister, Jackie Savoy; step-brother, Jimmy Swiney; step-father, James H. Swiney; niece, Makayla and faithful companion, Spinner.

She is survived by her mother, Martha Swiney of Breaux Bridge, LA; sister, Sherry Byrnes and Van Phillips of Natchez, MS; half-sister, Michelle Domingue of Franklin, LA; step-sisters, Anette Bourgue of Coteau Holmes, LA, Becky Daigle and her husband, Wayne of Coteau Holmes, LA, Darlene Arnaud of Abbeville, LA, Marlene Fredick and her husband, Carl of Parks, LA, Jeri Allison and her husband, Joe of Richmond, KY, Joni Walters of Lafayette, LA; step-brothers, Jeff Swiney and his wife, Edie of Scott, LA and John Swiney and his wife, Becky of Lafayette, LA and godchild, Dana Wilson and her husband, Paul Wayne of Vidalia, LA. She is also survived by a host of Nieces and Nephews

