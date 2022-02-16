Vikings clutch at free-throw line, feed off crowd energy to beat Saints

VIDALIA — Viking junior Trenton Davis worked hard in the paint Tuesday night as he led the team with 25 points to beat West Feliciana 67-61 Tuesday night. The Saints held him to four points in the first half, but he scored 21 points in the second half.

He was strong in the paint, and his size gave him an advantage. When the Saints fouled the center, he shot 68 percent from the charity stripe. Davis scored 13 points from the free-throw line. Six of them came in the fourth quarter.

“I’ve just been in the weight room every day getting stronger. It was a good performance. We are just trying to get to the playoffs and have one more game,” Davis said. “I was nervous in the fourth quarter. I didn’t want to lose. At the free-throw line, we are at home, so it feels better. I just take my time. I’ve been a 60 percent shooter all year.”

Senior’s final home win

Chris Brooks helped close out the game for the Vikings by scoring a layup and two free throws.

The Saints didn’t have an answer for his high energy as he came flying down the court. One drive sent him crashing into the pad below the goal as he earned a trip to the foul line.

Vidalia had a big man get into foul trouble, so he had to come in and execute. Brook’s hustle and grit sent him to the free-throw line six times in the second half, and he made four of his shots.

“It was intense. I had to step it up and make the plays. It wasn’t just me. It was everybody else on the team. We had to execute the plays,” Brooks said. “I was feeding off of the atmosphere, playing for my community, my people, and the city of Vidalia. I try to put it on for my city. I knew my teammates needed me.”

The win over West Feliciana was his last on Vidalia’s home court. He said he was at a loss for words after the game. Vidalia’s 37-36 win over Ferriday on January 11 was his favorite memory of the season. After losing to the Trojans in football, he was happy to win in hoops.

Final playoff push

Vidalia closes their regular season with an away game in Jena Friday at 7 p.m. A win could put the Vikings in the playoffs as they are currently 35 in the unofficial power rankings on the LHSAA website. The top 32 teams in 2A make the playoffs.

“We could have played better and could have a better record right now. I’m regretting some of the games we let go,” Brooks said. “Hopefully, we make it into the playoffs. Once we get there, everyone’s record is 0-0, and it is a new season. Only time will tell.”