Walter Jones, Jr.

Published 8:39 pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022

By Staff Reports

July 16, 1964 – Feb. 7, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Walter Jones, Jr., 58, of Natchez, MS, who died Feb. 7, 2022, at his residence in Natchez, MS, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel, in Natchez, MS with Deacon George Minor, officiating.

Burial will follow at Jerusalem #2 under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

He was born July 16, 1964, the son of Luicille Jones Covington. He was a graduate of North Natchez High School.

Mr. Jones was a Baptist and he enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his son, Walter Scudo Jones (Linzell)

Online condolences can be sent at www.bateastememorial.com

More Obituaries

Chester Earl Wright

Robert Leon Griffin

Margaret Owens

Bessie Mae Chatman

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    If Russia invades the Ukraine, do you thing the U.S. will become involved militarily?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...