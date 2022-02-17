IT’S COOKIE TIME: National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend starts this weekend

Has your sweet tooth been growing?

This weekend, Feb. 18 through 20, marks the National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2022, which celebrates all the fun, learning, and excitement that the Girl Scout cookie program has powered for girls over the last 100 years.

The weekend highlights some of the most creative and successful Girl Scout cookie entrepreneurs, as well as the positive change that cookie earnings make possible in communities across the United States.

One hundred percent of the net revenue raised through Girl Scout Cookie sales stays with the local Girl Scout council and troop. Customers who purchase cookies are making an important investment in their communities and supporting millions of fun and formative leadership experiences for girls. Cookie booths begin this weekend.

“National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend is one of the most significant occasions on the Girl Scout calendar,” states Becky Traweek, GSGMS’ CEO in a press release. “It is one of our signature opportunities to convey how the Girl Scout cookie program effectively prepares the next generation of female leaders. For more than a century, selling cookies has served as one of the most powerful and successful paths toward transforming girls into entrepreneurial trailblazers. The earnings generated from the cookie program benefit Girl Scouts and their communities by empowering the girls to take meaningful and important actions to effect positive change.”

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend offers go-getter girls a chance to show off their cookie-selling skills by participating in cookie booths, door-to-door, and digital sales throughout the country. During this year’s four cookie weekends, hungry customers will be able to get their hands on their favorite Girl Scout Cookies, including the best-selling thin mints and samoas.

Visit the “cookies” tab on www.gsgms.org to find cookies. Retailers have also offered Girl Scouts the opportunity to have a cookie booth in front of their stores.

Locally, Girl Scouts can be found at www.GSGMS.org, on Facebook as “Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi,” and on Instagram as “GSGMS.”