LDWF agents cite Rapides Parish men for deer hunting violations

ALEXANDRIA — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents citied two men for alleged hunting violations in Rapides Parish on Feb. 12.

Gavin H. Crooks, 20, and Jacob R. Tyler, 22, both from Alexandria, were cited for hunting from a moving vehicle, hunting from a public roadway, and hunting deer during illegal hours. Crooks was also cited for hunting deer with illegal electronic sights.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 12, agents received information about possible night hunting that was occurring near the Latanier community. Upon arrival, agents made contact with both Crooks and Tyler.

During questioning, agents learned the subjects were hunting from there vehicle when they shot an antlerless deer that was found in a field nearby. Agents returned during daylight hours and located a second antlerless adeer that was determined to be harvested by the subjects.

Agents seized a .223 caliber rifle, along with the attached electronic sights that was used to harvest the deer.

Hunting deer during illegal hours brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting from a moving vehicle carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Hunting from a public roadway brings up to a $350 fine.

The men may also face civil restitution totaling $3,249 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.

Agents participating in the case are Lt. Chad Watts and Agent Ryan Durand.