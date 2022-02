Local Lineup: LHSAA Girls’ playoffs open with Ferriday, Delta Charter hosting

2022 LHSAA Class 2A Playoffs

Bi-District Round

Port Allen (No. 18 seed) at Ferriday (No. 15 seed), 6 p.m. (at Ferriday Junior High Gym)

2022 LHSAA Class 1A Playoffs

Bi-District Round

Logansport (No. 19 seed) at Delta Charter (No. 14 seed), 6 p.m.

Sicily Island (No. 23 seed) at Grand Lake (No. 10 seed), 6 p.m.

Block (No. 24 seed) at Homer (No. 9 seed), 6 p.m.

2022 LHSAA Class B Playoffs

Bi-District Round

Monterey (No. 20 seed) at Stanley (No. 13 seed), 6 p.m.