Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to showcase more than $900K upgrade at Natchez facility

NATCHEZ — Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is inviting Natchez residents and surrounding communities to visit its newly renovated facility at 133 Jeff Davis Blvd.

The organization will host an open house on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., providing attendees with an opportunity to tour the facility, learn about services offered and meet the clinical and administrative teams. This event is open to members of the media and community.

Overall, the investment Mary Bird Perkins has made in the facility is more than $900,000.

The Natchez facility renovation includes an area for a soon-to-be installed PET scanner, a new generator to ensure uninterrupted care in the event of power outages and new aesthetic elements to provide a more relaxing and healing environment for patients.

“We are so excited to open our doors to the community and showcase this beautifully renovated facility,” said Div Mehta, MD, radiation oncologist at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Natchez. “Every detail of this renovation was designed with the needs of our patients at the forefront. We want to ensure that everyone who walks through our doors feels welcome and experiences a sense that this is a place of healing. The new aesthetics match the high-quality care that patients have experienced at our Cancer Center for years.”

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is a regional cancer care organization that has been fighting cancer for more than 50 years. With its main campus in Baton Rouge, the organization’s Natchez facility is one of seven centers located across Southeast Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi. In 2019, the organization assumed responsibility for the Cancer Center to expand its level of care for patients across the region. Through this transition, residents across Adams County and in surrounding communities have gained access to Mary Bird Perkins’ extensive and precise radiation oncology treatments, early detection services and supportive care.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson, who recently visited the facility and received a tour and overview of services offered, said, “The facility’s upgrades are phenomenal and Mary Bird Perkins has made a significant investment to provide the optimal environment for patients.”

He added, “What’s most impressive is the clinical expertise available right here at home for those in our community fighting cancer, as well as the reinforcements of the entire Mary Bird Perkins network if additional resources and experts are needed.”

President and CEO, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Todd Stevens said, “This is more than just a building renovation. It’s an opportunity to enhance cancer care for those residing in Natchez and in communities across Southwest Mississippi.

“From the services offered at this facility to the outreach and early detection screenings provided through our Prevention on the Go program, we are deeply committed to ensuring patients across the region have access to the highest quality of cancer care. Since 2019, we have experienced the warm and welcoming hospitality that Natchez is known for and we couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this community.”

The Natchez facility renovation is only one of the latest investments by Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to enhance cancer care across the Gulf South. Last year, the organization announced the formation of its new and unique Adaptive MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy program, offered at only a few facilities across the country. Mary Bird Perkins also began its partnership with OneOncology, the national platform for independent oncology practices. Through this new technology, exclusive access to clinical trials and more, Mary Bird Perkins provides the highest caliber of cancer care.

“Whether it’s leading-edge cancer technology or our in-depth clinical experience and cancer expertise, cancer patients in Natchez and surrounding areas have access to comprehensive cancer services,” Stevens said. “In most cases, there’s no need to travel elsewhere. You have access to expert cancer care right here in Southwest Mississippi.”

To learn more about Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and services offered at the Natchez center, visit marybird.org/natchez.