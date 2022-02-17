UPDATE: Teen found dead on arrival at shooting scene near Martin Luther King, Jackson streets

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a teenage juvenile.

Natchez police received a “shots fired” call at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday evening at 103 Jackson St. near Martin Luther King Jr. St., where they found a teenage male deceased, said Capt. Scott Frye of the Natchez Police Department. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Frye said a person of interest was taken to the department for questioning.

Police also recovered multiple shell casings, he said.

In the video above, police are assisted by Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies and surround a house on Martin Luther King Street near the scene of the shooting before escorting someone inside to a patrol vehicle.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.