Crime reports: February 18, 2022
Published 7:26 am Friday, February 18, 2022
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Tuesday
Prennell Dewayne Shepherd, 46, 147 Tubman Circle, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.
Reports — Wednesday
Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.
Reports — Tuesday
Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Domestic disturbance on Broadway Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Main Street.
Accident on U.S. 61 South.
Three intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.
Breaking and entering on New Street.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
Threats on McNeely Road.
Intelligence report on George F. West Boulevard.
Fire on U.S. 61 South.
Dog problem on North Commerce Street.
False alarm on East Woodlawn Avenue.
Traffic stop on Beech Street.
Traffic stop on North Union Street.
Traffic stop at Exxon.
Traffic stop on Arlington Street.
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on Miller Avenue.
Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Abandoned vehicle on Maple Street.
Reckless driving on Devereux Drive.
Property damage on North Concord Avenue.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Intelligence report on Watts Avenue.
Accident on Main Street.
Shots fired on Dumas Drive.
Intelligence report on Northgate Road.
Intelligence report on High Street.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Accident on North Wall Street.
Traffic stop on John A. Quitman Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Desha Renee Wheeler-Farmer, 51, 19 Grafton Heights Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held on $500.00 bond.
Arrests — Monday
Jolisa Trashawn Perkins, 29, 1905 Mississippi State Highway 24 West, Woodville, on charge of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.
Reports — Wednesday
Unwanted subject on Morgantown Road.
Traffic stop on McNeely Road.
Reports — Tuesday
False alarm on Booker Road.
Unwanted subject on Southview Drive.
Disturbance on Southview Drive.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.
Intelligence report on State Street.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Reports — Monday
Harassment on State Street.
Three intelligence reports on State Street.
Disturbing the peace on U.S. 61 North.
Animal cruelty on Cranfield Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Tarra J. Forman, 38, 316 Norcross Drive, Lafayette, Louisiana, on charge of a theft of a motor vehicle.
Arrests — Monday
Ryan Coleman, 24, 123 Shady Lane, Jonesville, on charge of simple battery.
David Earl Washington, 45, 2001 Lotus Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple battery.
Reports — Tuesday
Medical call on Laurel Street
Medical call on Smith Lane
Medical call on 8th Street
Fire on Smart Lane
Miscellaneous call on 10th Street
Medical call on US84
Possession of stolen property on Ferriday Drive
Medical call on US84
Reports — Monday
Miscellaneous call on US84
Nuisance animals on US84
Fire on Shady Lane
Medical call on Smith lane
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565
Loose horses on Lower Levee Road
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Suspicious person on Belle Grove Circle
Nuisance animals on Lower Levee Road
Reckless driving on East Road
Medical call on Louisiana Avenue
Fire on Fudickar street
Nuisance animals on Louisiana 15
Suspicious person on Carter Street
Auto Theft on Louisiana 15
Juvenile problem on Ralphs Road
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Fire on Louisiana 565
Medical call on Margaret Circle
Miscellaneous call on Kyle Road
Miscellaneous call on US84