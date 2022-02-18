Crime reports: February 18, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Prennell Dewayne Shepherd, 46, 147 Tubman Circle, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Reports — Tuesday

Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Three intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.

Breaking and entering on New Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Threats on McNeely Road.

Intelligence report on George F. West Boulevard.

Fire on U.S. 61 South.

Dog problem on North Commerce Street.

False alarm on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Beech Street.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Traffic stop at Exxon.

Traffic stop on Arlington Street.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Miller Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Maple Street.

Reckless driving on Devereux Drive.

Property damage on North Concord Avenue.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Watts Avenue.

Accident on Main Street.

Shots fired on Dumas Drive.

Intelligence report on Northgate Road.

Intelligence report on High Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on North Wall Street.

Traffic stop on John A. Quitman Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Desha Renee Wheeler-Farmer, 51, 19 Grafton Heights Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Jolisa Trashawn Perkins, 29, 1905 Mississippi State Highway 24 West, Woodville, on charge of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Unwanted subject on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on McNeely Road.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Booker Road.

Unwanted subject on Southview Drive.

Disturbance on Southview Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Monday

Harassment on State Street.

Three intelligence reports on State Street.

Disturbing the peace on U.S. 61 North.

Animal cruelty on Cranfield Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Tarra J. Forman, 38, 316 Norcross Drive, Lafayette, Louisiana, on charge of a theft of a motor vehicle.

Arrests — Monday

Ryan Coleman, 24, 123 Shady Lane, Jonesville, on charge of simple battery.

David Earl Washington, 45, 2001 Lotus Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple battery.

Reports — Tuesday

Medical call on Laurel Street

Medical call on Smith Lane

Medical call on 8th Street

Fire on Smart Lane

Miscellaneous call on 10th Street

Medical call on US84

Possession of stolen property on Ferriday Drive

Medical call on US84

Reports — Monday

Miscellaneous call on US84

Nuisance animals on US84

Fire on Shady Lane

Medical call on Smith lane

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565

Loose horses on Lower Levee Road

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Suspicious person on Belle Grove Circle

Nuisance animals on Lower Levee Road

Reckless driving on East Road

Medical call on Louisiana Avenue

Fire on Fudickar street

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 15

Suspicious person on Carter Street

Auto Theft on Louisiana 15

Juvenile problem on Ralphs Road

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Fire on Louisiana 565

Medical call on Margaret Circle

Miscellaneous call on Kyle Road

Miscellaneous call on US84