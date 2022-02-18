Man sentenced for stabbing former girlfriend’s dog to death

NATCHEZ — A man was sentenced in Sixth District Circuit Court last week after pleading guilty to stabbing his former girlfriend’s dog to death.

Brad Dorsey pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated animal cruelty in Judge Debra Blackwell’s court and was sentenced to three years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with credit for any time served and the remaining balance suspended to be served under formal reporting post-release supervision.

It was further ordered that Dorsey receive a mental evaluation with the Southwest Mississippi Mental Health Complex located in Natchez, and fully comply with the recommendations of the staff. Dorsey is also not allowed to have any contact whatsoever with Norma Jackson, who was his girlfriend at the time of the Feb. 18, 2021, incident when her dog was killed.

Email newsletter signup

Dorsey is also prohibited from owning, possessing, or residing with a domesticated dog or cat for 10 years from the date of sentencing and must pay all court costs and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee.

According to a report of the incident, Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Morgantown Road, where they spoke with Jackson on their arrival.

She told officers that Dorsey walked into her house and demanded a place to sleep and got angry because her dog was lying in the bed. Jackson stated Dorsey pulled out a knife and began “stabbing her dog for no reason, other than the dog was laying in the bed.”

Jackson stated she attempted to pull Dorsey off of her dog but failed to do so before he killed the dog. Jackson and Dorsey had an on-and-off dating relationship, according to the report.