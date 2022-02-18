Monterey’s season ends with loss at Stanley in Class B Bi-district Round

LOGANSPORT, La. — A rough second quarter proved to be too much for Monterey High School to overcome as the No. 20 seed Lady Wolves lost to the No. 13 seed Stanley High School Lady Panthers 42-29 last Thursday night in the Bi-district Round of the 2022 LHSAA Class B Playoffs.

A low-scoring first quarter ended in a 5-5 tie. Then Stanley turned up its defensive pressure and intensity in the second quarter as defense turned to offense. The Lady Panthers outscored Monterey 17-6 for a 22-11 halftime lead.

“They played a whole lot better than we did. We turned the ball over a little too much and that led to some easy buckets for them,” Lady Wolves head coach Eric Richard said. “That was our only bad quarter. The rest of them were pretty much even. That was probably the difference in the game.”

The Lady Wolves outscored the Lady Panthers 11-10 in the third quarter to make it a 32-22 game, but foul trouble hurt Monterey in the fourth quarter and that allowed Stanley to outscore the Lady Wolves 10-7 for the 13-point victory.

Addy Lacaze led Monterey with a game-high 15 points and Allie Lipsey added 10 points.

“I thought we competed hard. I had three starters foul out in the fourth quarter. We had it at six with about 2:30 left. I thought we were in the game and had a chance to win it. But we weren’t able to.”

As for Lacaze’s performance, Richard said, “She’s had a good year. She’s a relentless worker. She’s always undersized. She’s always going against the other team’s best player. They had a 5-11 post player that was pretty good. She had to contend with her and score last night.”

Maggie Walker led Stanley (16-12) with 14 points and McKenzie Brouillte added 13 points.

Monterey was eliminated from the Class B Playoffs with the loss and finished its season with an overall record of 15-11.