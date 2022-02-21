Delta Charter play in regional round of LHSAA playoffs Monday night

Published 12:10 pm Monday, February 21, 2022

By Staff Reports

FERRIDAY — No. 14 Delta Charter will travel to White Castle to take on the No. 3 seed Bulldogs at 6 p.m in the Regional round of the LHSAA playoffs. The Lady Storm defeated Logansport 52-37 Thursday night to advance in the tournament.

White Castle received a bye in the first round and have a record of 12-12. Delta Charter has a record of 15-13 coming into the matchup. If the Storm win, they play the winner of No. 11 Delhi and No. 6 East Iberville.

