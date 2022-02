Sept. 17, 1991 – Feb. 16, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Hosie Travis Wade Dixon, 30, of Vidalia, LA, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at 9 a.m. with Bro. David Guthery officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.