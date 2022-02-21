Ole Miss, Mississippi State defeat SEC East opponents in hoops

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Iverson Molinar scored 16 points, Shakeel Moore made a layup with 10.5 seconds left and Mississippi State beat Missouri 58-56 Sunday night.

Garrison Brooks added 11 points and seven rebounds for Mississippi State (16-11, 7-7 SEC). Moore finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Molinar made a layup to make it 56 all with 37 seconds left and, after a missed 3-point shot by the Tigers, Moore grabbed a rebound and raced to the other end where he was fouled as he made a layup to make it 58-56. He missed the and-1 free throw and Pickett missed a potential winning 3 with 4 seconds to go.

Brown hit a 3-pointer, Davis followed with a jumper and Brown made a layup to give Missouri the lead at 40-39 about 5 minutes into the second half and spark a 10-0 spurt that made it 44-39 when Javon Pickett made a layup with 12:28 to play. Six different Bulldogs players scored in a 12-4 run the next 6 minutes to give them a two-point lead. Jarron Coleman answered with a layup and then hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 54-51 advantage with 3:41 remaining but they went 0 for 5 from the field the rest of the way.

Ole Miss 85-68 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tye Fagan scored 20 points against his former school, Jaemyn Brakefield and Austin Crowley had career highs of 19 and 18 points, respectively, and short-handed Mississippi defeated Georgia 85-68 on Saturday.

That trio came through in the absence of the Rebels’ top three scorers, Jarkel Joiner, Daeshun Ruffin and Matthew Murrell. Joiner and Murrell were sidelined with flu-like symptoms. Ruffin is out for the season after a knee injury suffered against LSU on Feb. 1.

Fagan, who played three seasons at Georgia, had five assists as did Crowley and Luis Rodriguez with Rebels committing only seven turnovers. Nysier Brooks added 10 points and six rebounds.

Braelen Bridges scored 17 points with five assists, Kario Oquendo added 14 points and Jabri Abdur-Rahim 11 for Georgia.

In a meeting between the SEC’s two last-place teams, Ole Miss (13-14, 4-10) snapped a four-game losing streak and ended a three-game skid against the Bulldogs (6-21, 1-13), who lost their seventh straight.