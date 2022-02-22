Richard Olier II

April 20, 1971 – Feb. 11, 2022

Richard “John” Olier, II, 50, of Vancleave, MS passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Pascagoula.

Mr. Olier was born in Biloxi on April 20, 1971, to Richard and Cora Olier.

Email newsletter signup

His survivors include his daughters, Jessica (Randall) Harvey and Julia (Doug) McGhee; his sons, Kalep Olier and Kamdon Olier; three grandchildren; his parents, Richard and Cora Olier; his sisters, Pamela (Charles) Clayton, Wanda (Tommy) Brown and Angie (Wayne) Waller and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their love and gratitude to everyone for your kindness and prayers through this sad time in their lives. May God bless you all.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve the Olier family.

View and sign online tribute at www.bokfh.com