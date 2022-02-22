Young Professionals of Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce hosts third annual YP Natchez Bicycle Classic

NATCHEZ — Young Professionals of the Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce will host the third Annual YP Natchez Bicycle Classic 2022, De’ Gran Fondo, Italian for Big Ride, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Registration for the event is $55.

Riders will be able to enjoy Coca-Cola sag shops, a post-ride lunch, live music, local food, bike tune-up shops. There are multiple routes for cyclists to choose from with a 15-mile route, 26-mile route, 40-mile route and 62-mile route. Cyclists can also take a 48-mile multi-surface ride.

The Young Professionals of the Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce are a group of young professionals who engage in the community of the Natchez-Adams County, through hosting several events throughout the year. Seeing the need for the revival of the Natchez Bicycle Classic, these Young Professionals brought the NBC back to Natchez in 2020, after a 20-year hiatus. Curtis Moroney, owner of Natchez Bicycle Classic, Inc., originated this entity over 20 years ago, with a love and passion for his hometown.

However, the growth of his business would pull him away from the classic, but the Natchez Young Professionals, seeing the huge successes of all that had been placed into such a race, wanted to revisit the idea of reviving the NBC. Natchez-Adams Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Hudson said the young professionals utilized their skills to revitalize the event.

“They had incorporated a Color Run and several additional events throughout the years, and while those were extremely successful, the Natchez Bicycle Classic possessed a strong history in Natchez,” Debbie Hudson said. “The Young Professionals revised the NBC as a “Ride and not a Race” in 2020. They wanted to do something different.”

The past years of this event included over 30 corporate and regional sponsors. The Young Professionals are encouraging additional sponsors to contact them for additional sponsorship opportunities as quickly as possible. To learn more about how you can Ride or Race the YP NBC ’22, De Gran Fondo, please visit www.natchezbicycleclassic.com.