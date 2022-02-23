Courthouse Records: February 23, 2022

DHS — Jessie White.

Estate of Danny Lynn Freeman.

DHS — Grady Lawrence.

DHS — James H. Matthews Jr.

Estate of Clifton Gale Morris.

DHS — Anthony D. Butler.

DHS — Jemario Gray.

Estate of Linda F. Cavin.

DHS — Bryson Cockerham.

DHS — Justin Colston.

Estate of Robert Baker Valentine.

DHS — Michael W. Smith.

DHS — Russell Tisbury.

Estate of Faye Mullins.

DHS — Kenerick Wimley.

DHS — Jessica L. Young.

DHS — James Sanderson.

DHS — Roderick Simpson.

Estate of Blanche B. Phillips.

Divorces:

Arrah Breanne Cox Benedetti v. John Benedetti.

Marriage license applications:

Roger Keith Hamilton, 62, Moss Point to Lynda Cheryl Bragg (Vining), 61, Moss Point.

Austin Francis Helus, 28, Natchez to Lauren Brooke McCann, 26, Natchez.

Jesse Cross McCaughey, 27, Jonesville, La. to Jordan Paige Pecanty, 27, Jonesville, La.

John Michael Stewart, 36, Natchez to Rebecca Catherine Wagley (Tucker), 46, Vidalia, La.

Robert James Kivett III, 31, Vidalia, La. to Christianna Nicole Ballard, 23, Vidalia, La.

Pat Lynn Steed Sr., 52, Natchez to Jesce Caitlynn Hinson, 26, Natchez.

Paul E. Graham, 49, Natchez to Elizabeth Noel Weathersby (Goddard), 52, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Feb. 10-16

Charles Conrad Kempinska Jr. and Jacqueline Renae Kempinska to Michael E. Gray, lots 88, 89, 90, 116, 117, and 118 Arlington Heights.

Anthony Parr and Stephen J. Mallerich to Mistletoe Properties, L.L.C., Tract I, 383.53 Acre Tract Muddy Fork Plantation.

Cameron’s Properties, LLC to Spring Hill Plantation, LLC, land beginning at an iron in the north right-of-way of Airport Road.

Kevin D. Smith Jr. and Kevin D. Smith Sr. to Kevin D. Smith Jr., Kevin D. Smith Sr. and Ladonna S. Smith, the West One-Half (1/2) of lot 122 and all of lot 123 Woodland Park Addition.

Doris Hargrave to Joseph Williams, lot 2 of Block No. 6 of the Concord Lots.

David W. Hall to Charles K. Jordan Jr. and Lyda M. Jordan, lots 109 and 110 Clifton Addition.

Margaret Mulvihill Jarreau to Davis Scott Jr., lot F of Block 1 of “Resurvey of Blocks D and E and part of Blocks A, C, F and H Homochitto Addition.”

Henry Watts & Company, Inc. to James Lee Johnson and Roxanna Derozan-Johnson, lot 12 of Block C Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

Eula Etheridge to Jonathan K. Felter, lot 3, containing five (5) acres, more or less, of the division of the North 26.2 acres of Clifford-Spokane Subdivision.

Dorothy Covington and Barbara Mosby to Carrissa Jones, lot 34 of the Division of a Portion of Helena Plantation.

Roderick C. Givens M.D. and Cheryl Sanford-Givens to M&L Asset Management, LLC, lots 19 and 20 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, First Development.

Natchez-Adams County Habitat For Humanity, Inc. to Sharonda Gray, a portion of the “Mary Ann Butler Property”; land beginning at a ½” iron pin on the northerly right-of-way line of Martin Luther King Jr. Street (Jan. 21, 2022).

Mortgages:

Feb. 10-16

Anthony McCranie and Jacquetta L. McCranie to Home Bank, lots 11 and 12 Parsons Subdivision.

Charles K. Jordan Jr. and Lyda M. Jordan to Origin Bank, lots 109 and 110 Clifton Addition.

Lesley Gaines to Flagstar Bank, lot 12 of The Meadows.

James Lee Johnson and Roxanne Derozan-Johnson to Everett Financial, Inc. d/b/a Supreme Lending, lot 12 of Block C Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

M&L Asset Management, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 19 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, First Development.

Sharonda Gray to Natchez-Adams County Habitat For Humanity, a portion of the “Mary Ann Butler Property”; land beginning at a ½” iron pin on the northerly right-of-way line of Martin Luther King Jr. Street (Jan. 21, 2022).

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Feb. 17

Civil cases:

Lenore Thompson v. Kiana Richards & Tyrone White.

Mannuel Nelson v. Zefer Young.

Old South Federal Credit Union v. Patrick Harris.

Old South Federal Credit Union v. Kenisha Dunlap.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Thomas Green.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Revorn Pernell.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Revorn Pernell Jr.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Brandon Good.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Ashlee Newsome.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Cordellia Brunner.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Treyanna Coleman.

Concordia Parish

Feb. 11-17

Civil suits:

LVNV Funding v. Carla McKeel.

Succession of James Jonathan Myers.

Linda Kaye Vestal v. Thomas Martin.

Deborah Evan Roberts v. Kevin David Roberts. (Custody)

Kenneth David Roberts v. Kevin David Roberts. (Custody)

Deborah Evan Roberts v. Brittany L. Wall. (Custody)

Succession of Betty Chadderdon King.

Succession of Clifford Randolph King.

Cylynthia Bertrand v. Devin Jamal Green.

State of Louisiana v. Devin Jamal Green.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Troyd Burden, 50, Vidalia to Katrina Lashuna Greer, 51, Vidalia.

Jonathan Eli Walker, 36, Waterproof, La. to Julie Elizabeth Book, 41, Monterey.

Thomas Joseph Healy, 36, Ferriday to Ashley Loren Hacker, 31, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Concordia Bank & Trust Company to Allen Jeffery Booty, lot 6, Tract D Airport Estates.

Debra Kimball Moore a/k/a Debra Kimble Moore to Michael Kevin Vanier, lot 85 Belle Grove Subdivision, Second Development; lot 131 Belle Grove Subdivision, Third Development.

Tabitha Wroten and Sybil Wroten to William S. Madison, lot 19 Murray Addition “A”.

Lynn Craig McMurry and Rennie Palmer McMurry to Jennifer O’Neil Nations, lot B Deer Park Plantation.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company to Monty Warshaw and Brandy Warshaw, lot 11, Block No. 128 of the Town of Vidalia.

Mortgages:

Darren L. Palmer to Flagstar Bank, lot 22 Cottondale Subdivision.

Michael Kevin Vanier to Delta Bank, lot 85 Belle Grove Subdivision, Second Development; lot 131 Belle Grove Subdivision, Third Development.

William S. Madison to Assurance Financial Group, LLC, lot 19 Murray Addition “A”.

William Clay Nations and Jennifer O’Neal Nations to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot B Deer Park Plantation.

Monty Warshaw and Brandy Warshaw to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 11, Block No. 128 of the Town of Vidalia.

CSP-A, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, lot 67 Gillespie Height Subdivision, Second Development.