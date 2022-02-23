Sept. 26, 1943 – Feb. 20, 2022

Ida Marie Poche, 78, died at Merit Health Central in Jackson on Feb. 20, 2022. The immediate family of Ida Poche appreciates everyone’s love and support during this time. They have made the decision to not have a formal service and want all of her friends and family to remember her beautiful spirit and giving heart. Ida will be cremated and remain in her loving home with her husband, Alphonso Poche Jr. The immediate family asks everyone to respect their decision and truly appreciates everyone’s understanding.

She was born on Sept. 26, 1943, in Natchez, MS to Hugo Davis Jr. and Carrie Davis. She received her high school diploma in Natchez MS and her Dental Assistant Certification in Los Angeles, CA. Ida worked in the Retail industry for over 30 years and retired in the early 2000s. Ida is a member of the Grove A.M.E. Church, located on Lower Woodville Road in Natchez MS. She was responsible for managing tithes and dues for specific members of the church. Ida loved to sew and decorate. Her home and her children’s homes are filled with beautiful pillows, throws, and spreads made by the loving hands of Ida Poche.

Email newsletter signup

Ida is survived by her husband and loving partner for 56 years, Alphonso Joseph Poche, Jr.; three daughters, Tricia Poche, Theresa Sterling, and Traci Surles; two sons-in-law, Gregory Surles and Kenneth Sterling; two grandchildren, Hadassah Surles and Andrew Pete Lee, Jr.; three siblings, Mary Louise Green, Ernest B. Davis, and Doretha Chatman; long-time friend, Barbara Winston and many nieces, nephews and other friends that loved and supported her.