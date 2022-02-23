Sept. 30, 1958 – Feb. 14, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Marilyn Ross-Bates, 63, of Natchez, who died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor Larry Wright officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, from 10 a.m. until service time, both at the funeral home. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Marilyn was born Sept. 30, 1958, in Natchez, the daughter of Major White, Sr. and Dorothy Mae Ross. She was a 1976 graduate of South Natchez Adams High School and continued her education at Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Marilyn was a retired restaurant manager and a member of Greater New Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed puzzles, softball and board games.

She is preceded in death by her biological parents; her adoptive parents, Willie Ross, Sr. and Sophronia Ross; son, John Anthony Thornburg; brothers, Michael John Ross, Glen Ross Watkins, Clifton Ross and Ronnie Ross.

Marilyn leaves to cherish her memories: one son, Chris Bates; two daughters, Marquita Bates and Sierra Bates-Cashwell; brothers, Vincent Ross and Arthur Ross; half-brothers, Major, Jr., Charles, David, Willie, Clyde and Robert White; sister, Janice M. Ross; half-sisters, Joyce, Judy, Imogene and Laura White, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, one great-grandchild, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.westgatefh.com.