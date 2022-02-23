Marsh Madness: Monterey, Delta Charter, Ferriday reach LHSAA playoffs

FERRIDAY — Three Concordia Parish schools made it to the LHSAA playoffs in boys basketball.

Marsh Madness’s first round starts Friday night for Ferrida, Delta Charter and Monterey at 6 p.m.

Delta Charter needed a win against Sicily Island to snap a nine-game losing streak. The Storm did just that to win 61-58. They made the LHSAA 1A playoffs as the No. 15 seed with a record of 11-18.

The Storm will host No. 18 Merryville Thursday in the opening round. Storm head coach Ronald Ellis said it was nice to get a win going into the playoffs and he has film on Merryville.

“I will be watching film today and tomorrow and try to break them down. We will try to go out and play well,” Ellis said. “It felt good to get that win (over Sicily Island). We had lost some close games and some blowouts. It felt good to get a win to get our confidence up. Now, it doesn’t matter with the playoffs. If you lose you are done. We have to take it one game at a time.”

Ferriday did make the LHSAA 2A playoffs with a 10-11 record. They will be the No. 29 seed and travel to No. 4 Madison in the first round of the playoffs. The Jaguars have a record of 25-2 so Trojan head coach Shaun Smith’s squad has their work cut out for them.

Monterey made the LHSAA Class B playoffs as the No. 19 seed and travel to No. 14 Stanley. They had an 18-9 record and could face No. 3 Zwolle if they beat Stanley.