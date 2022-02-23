Marsh Madness: Monterey, Delta Charter, Ferriday reach LHSAA playoffs

Published 8:10 am Wednesday, February 23, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

Delta Charter head coach Ronald Ellis turns his attention to Marsh Madness as the Storm open LHSAA playoffs Thursday. (Hunter Cloud | The Natchez Democrat)

FERRIDAY — Three Concordia Parish schools made it to the LHSAA playoffs in boys basketball.

Marsh Madness’s first round starts Friday night for Ferrida, Delta Charter and Monterey at 6 p.m.

Delta Charter needed a win against Sicily Island to snap a nine-game losing streak. The Storm did just that to win 61-58. They made the LHSAA 1A playoffs as the No. 15 seed with a record of 11-18. 

Email newsletter signup

The Storm will host No. 18 Merryville Thursday in the opening round. Storm head coach Ronald Ellis said it was nice to get a win going into the playoffs and he has film on Merryville. 

“I will be watching film today and tomorrow and try to break them down. We will try to go out and play well,” Ellis said. “It felt good to get that win (over Sicily Island). We had lost some close games and some blowouts. It felt good to get a win to get our confidence up. Now, it doesn’t matter with the playoffs. If you lose you are done. We have to take it one game at a time.” 

Ferriday did make the LHSAA 2A playoffs with a 10-11 record. They will be the No. 29 seed and travel to No. 4 Madison in the first round of the playoffs. The Jaguars have a record of 25-2 so Trojan head coach Shaun Smith’s squad has their work cut out for them. 

Monterey made the LHSAA Class B playoffs as the No. 19 seed and travel to No. 14 Stanley. They had an 18-9 record and could face No. 3 Zwolle if they beat Stanley. 

 

More Sports

Next Level: Bulldog signs with Louisiana Christian, continues 11-year football career

Lady Wolves continue win streak, Lady Vikings play first home game without head coach Forrest Foster

Rain Check: Weather forces Natchez, Cathedral to abandon season’s first golf match

Chase Kaiser tied for fifth, Bulldogs trail by three strokes in Southwest Mississippi Spring Invitational at Quail Hollow

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Would you fly out of the Natchez-Adams County Airport if a commercial air carrier were available here?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...