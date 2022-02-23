April 14, 1949 – Feb. 21, 2022

VIDALIA – A memorial visitation for Michael Cater, 72, of Vidalia, LA will be Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the Fellowship Hall at The First Baptist Church of Vidalia. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m.

Michael Cater was born April 14, 1949, in Natchez, MS and passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at his home in Vidalia. He passed away after an eight-year struggle with cancer. He enjoyed gardening and aviculture and spending time with his grandchildren. Mike was a longtime animal lover. He retired from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola where he worked in security.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Eugene Cater; his mother, Aida Metcalfe and sister, Betty Ann Evers.

Survivors include his wife, of 43 years, Lisa Cater of Vidalia; two daughters, Emily Cater Babb and husband, Jeremy of New Iberia, LA and Laura Cater of Pineville, LA; grandchildren, Joshua Cater, Harrison Babb and Elliot Babb; father-in-law, Gorden Arnold; brother, James Cater of Richmond Hill, GA; sister, Yvonne “Bonnie” Blackmon of Ferriday; brother, Dale Metcalfe and wife, Anna of Natchez; and brother, Dennis Metcalfe and wife, Janice of Drakesboro, KY and his beloved dog, Rudy.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jack Rodriguez and staff of Natchez Oncology Center and his caregivers from Encompass Health, Kody, Ashton, Erica, and his sitter, Mechelle Donnelly.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Natchez Adams County Humane Society, Concordia PAWS or First Baptist Church of Vidalia.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.