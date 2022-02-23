Next Level: Bulldog signs with Louisiana Christian, continues 11-year football career

Published 10:58 am Wednesday, February 23, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

NATCHEZ — Natchez High School Jerome Timmons III senior signed with Louisiana Christian University in Pineville Wednesday morning. His family joined him in Natchez’s library as he wore a white cap with a Wildcat.

Timmons, A defensive end and linebacker, made 30 tackles and three tackles for a loss this season for the Bulldogs. Additionally, he was an honorable mention for the MHSAA 5A Region 3 All-Region team and a three-year starter.

He currently attends Natchez Early College and is a scholar-student, head coach Randy Craft said. At Louisiana Christian, he will play linebacker for the Wildcats.

“It’s a blessing overall. I get to play the sport I love and have loved for a while,” Timmons said. “I can continue my education at a good school. They reached out to me and showed interest. It is close to home, and it is always good to be close to home. They have a great program, and I want to be a part of it and help them build.”

His first football season was with the Natchez Falcons when he was seven years old. The game has been a part of his life for the next 11 years and will continue at Louisiana Christian.

In college, he plans to study exercise science.

“I’m familiar with the body, and I have a great comprehension of it,” Timmons said. “I want to be a physical therapist.”

