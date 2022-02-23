Two arrested in connection with Valentine’s Day armed robbery, shooting in Ferriday

Published 8:45 am Wednesday, February 23, 2022

By Staff Reports

Ferriday — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in connection with a Valentine’s Day armed robbery and a related drive-by shooting after one of the alleged robbers returned to the victim’s house the following day and started shooting, authorities announced Tuesday.

Chance T. Johnson, 21, of Ferriday, has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a firearm, intimidation of a witness, the introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of schedule I controlled substances with intent to distribute, attempted bribery of an officer and is on a parole hold. His bond has been set at $190,000.

James E. Lott, 21, of Ferriday, has also been charged with armed robbery and is held on a bond of $75,000.

On February 14, the CPSO Detective Division began investigating an armed robbery that occurred near the Kyle Road area in Ferriday. They learned that the victim had been robbed at gunpoint by numerous individuals who escaped with several thousand dollars in cash, according to a news release.

The following day, deputies responded to the area once again after receiving a 911 call relative to one of the suspected robbers driving by the victim’s house and shooting. Fortunately, no one was injured during either incident.

As the investigation progressed, CPSO detectives recovered evidence and identified the two suspects and arrest warrants were obtained accordingly. When both were located, they were arrested and booked into the CPSO jail without incident.

