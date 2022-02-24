Aug. 12, 1934 – Feb. 4, 2022

Funeral services for Mrs. Joan D. Floyd were held on Feb. 7, 2022, at Brookhaven Funeral Home (894 Natchez Drive) in Brookhaven, MS, at 11 a.m. Burial followed in the Midway Cemetery. Bro. Glen Harrigill officiated the services with Brookhaven Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Visitation services were held at Brookhaven Funeral Home on Feb. 7, 2022, from 10 until 11 a.m.

Mrs. Joan D. Floyd, 87, of Natchez MS, passed from this life on Feb. 4, 2022, at Kings Daughter Medical Center. She was born on Aug. 12, 1934, in Bude, MS, to Ruth Tumlin Delaughter and Barney Roy Delaughter. She worked for 27 years as a Teacher for Natchez Public School System. Mrs. Joan enjoyed watching different church programs and Fox News on TV. Mrs. Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 62 years, John Floyd, Jr.; daughter, Brenda Floyd Smith and Brother, Barney Roy Delaughter, Jr.

Survivors are her children, Joan Floyd Wheat, John Floyd, III (Tina), five grandchildren, John Floyd, IV (Emily), Thomas JD Floyd (Teri), Amy Floyd Walker (Jacob), Aly Floyd Winter (Walker), Katie Wheat (Jared Perry); seven great-grandchildren, Thomas, Easton, Mason, Livy Raye, Aiden, William and Brinley and a host of family and friends.

