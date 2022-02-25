Crime Reports: February 25, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Christopher Ramarion Owens, 49, 1415 Watkins Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $473.00.

Arrests — Sunday

Carl Lavanski Felton, 32, 805 Morgan Avenue, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.

Dominque Daydreon Gaines, 20, 1084 Russell Westside Road, Port Gibson, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. Bond set at $750.00.

Marquze Zaqwan Little, 25, 1303 Bridewell Lane, Port Gibson, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Saturday, Feb. 19

Lawanda Renee Buchannan, 47, 106 East Franklin Street, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $278.50 on first count and $477.50 on second count.

Tydarius Devon Millender, 23, 122 Oakland Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Thursday, Feb. 17

Jordan Jakel Percy Caston, 18, 1528 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday, Feb. 16

Charlie McKnight, 62, 500 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charges of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense and trespass after notice of non-permission. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Kiana Renae Richard, 21, 21 Greenwood Subdivision Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $750.00.

Kimberly Michelle Smith, 39, 20410 Washburn Street, Detroit, Mich., on charge of two counts of contempt; default in payment. Bond set at $425.00 on first count and $444.00 on second count.

Arrests — Monday, Feb. 14

Nakeysha Yvette Watkins, 35, 419 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Wednesday

Loud noise/music on Holly Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Two false alarms on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on St. Charles Avenue.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Live Oak.

Malicious mischief on Dumas Drive.

Disturbance on Watkins Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Oakland Drive.

Disturbance on Brenham Avenue.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Intelligence report on St. Catherine Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Disturbance on Sixth Street.

Two false alarms on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Bishop Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Dajohtairo Deiamont Bennet, 24, 301 Nasif Street, Jonesville, La., on charges of careless driving, DUI – 1st offense, seat belt violation, motor vehicle – possession of marijuana, motor vehicle – expired tag, and speeding on state highway. Held on $3,00 bond.

Kadaja Dinez Blanton, 26, 489 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Held on $500.00 bond.

Jimmy McLaurin, 49, 59 Sandpiper Road, Roxie, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held without bond.

Andrea Renee Sturdivant, 56, 37 Newman Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Accident on Ram Circle.

Traffic stop at Natchez Ford.

Civil matter on Kirby Street.

Intelligence report on North Wall Street.

Intelligence report on Farr Road.

Intelligence report on Margaret Avenue.

Intelligence report on Highland Boulevard.

911 Hangup on Saragossa Road.

Malicious mischief on Old Highway 84 No. 1.

Reports — Monday

Threats on Steam Plant Road.

False alarm on Brooklyn Drive.

Harassment on State Street.

Animal cruelty on Coventry Road.

Accident on Jason Court.

Property damage on U.S. 61 North.

Trespassing on Canebreak Court.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Tonye M Daniel, 34, 206 Shirley Circle, Monterey, on charges of DWI 1st offense, careless operation.

Landon Geautreau, 27, 16020, Joe Severia Road, Prairieville, Louisiana, court sentenced to three days default, $100 fine for possession of marijuana.

David Byrd, 49, 246 Hart Young Road, Monterey, court sentenced to credit for time served six days, six months of jail suspended, $610 fine for simple battery.

Shawn Barlow, 62, 219 Williams Lake Road, Monterey, court sentenced to $150 fine for simple littering.

Darius Cain, 34, court sentenced to credit for time served, 5 days jail, 6 months of jail suspended, enroll in positive choices for simple battery.

Arrests — Tuesday

Julie Ann Enlow, 25, 5223 US 84, Vidalia, on charges of conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal institute, conspiracy to possess narcotics with intent to distribute.

Joseph Luke Stone, 18, 105 Laurel Avenue, Vidalia, on charges of illegal carry of weapons, possession of firearm with obliterated serial number.

Shaneka Jefferson, 40, 100 Crestview Drive, Ridgecrest, on charges of aggravated cruelty to animal.

Arrests — Monday

Robert L Bailey Jr, 49, 50 Lee Pauller Road, Natchez, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Joshua J McCurdy, 32, 270 Green Acres Road, Vidalia, on a bench warrant for failure to pay.

Reports — Wednesday

Medical call on Moose Lodge Road

Disturbance on Vidalia Drive

Hit and run on Carter Street

Medical call on Pecan Street

Reports — Tuesday

Medical call on Miranda Drive

Medical call on Lynwood Drive

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 569

Welfare check on Louisiana 908

Medical call on Doty Road

Medical call on Stone Street

Medical call on Carter Street

Cruelty to animals on Circle Drive

Suspicious person on Thomas Drive

Auto Accident on US84

Medical call on Carolina Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Nelson Street

Auto Accident on Louisiana 565

Suspicious person on Jennifer Gibson

Unwanted person on Vidalia Drive

Medical call on Woodland Avenue

Miscellaneous call in Jonesville

Reports — Monday

Medical call on Elwaine Lane

Medical call on MLK Drive

Disturbance on High Street

Auto Accident on US84

Suspicious person on US84

Theft on Crestview Drive

Unwanted person on EE Wallace Boulevard

Medical call on Harbor Road

Auto Accident on US84

Medical call on Rabb Road

Medical call on Conner Road

Medical call on 6th Street

Auto Accident on US84

Cruelty to Juvenile on Monrovia

Medical call on Serio Boulevard

Criminal trespass on Ron Road

Hit and Run on Concordia Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Concordia Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Airport Road

Theft on Concordia Avenue

Reports — Sunday

Medical call on Crestview Drive

Miscellaneous call on 7th Street

Disturbance on US84

Disturbance on South Canal

Miscellaneous call on Hammett Addition Circle

Welfare check on Smart Lane

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Nuisance animals on Robert Lewis Drive

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565

Fire on Riverbridge

Miscellaneous call on Orange Street

Disturbance on Roundtree Road

Nuisance animals on Deacon Wailes Road

Disturbance on US84

Miscellaneous call on Roy Kemp Road

Reports — Saturday

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 565

Miscellaneous call on US84

Unwanted person on Green Acres road

Death on Levens Addition Road

Auto accident on Carter Street

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 906

Medical call on MLK Drive

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 425

Miscellaneous call on Levens Addition Road

Medical call on US84

Medical call on High Street

Disturbance on BJ Road

Disturbance on Levens Addition Road

Suspicious person on Concordia Avenue

Fire on Louisiana 3196

Medical call on Front Street

Miscellaneous call on Lynwood

Suspicious person on Plum Street

Reports — Friday

Fight on Lincoln Avenue

Reckless driving on Louisiana 129

Disturbance on Green Acres Road

Miscellaneous call on Ferriday Drive

Medical call on Church Lane

Medical call on Sycamore Street

Hit and run on Carter Street

Medical call on Lake Drive