Inside Sports: Natchez uses speed, offensive spark to manufacture runs

Natchez has started the year stealing 60 bases in three games. They used their speed on the base paths and aggressive running to spark a rally against McComb Thursday night after trailing 9-1. The Bulldogs had an eighth grader get three hits and three RBIs in the game to provide an offensive spark and put the team in a position to tie the game. Natchez fell to McComb 15-12 but had the bases loaded with two outs. A close call at first ended the rally.

