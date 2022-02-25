Inside Sports: Natchez uses speed, offensive spark to manufacture runs

Published 1:10 pm Friday, February 25, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

Natchez has started the year stealing 60 bases in three games. They used their speed on the base paths and aggressive running to spark a rally against McComb Thursday night after trailing 9-1. The Bulldogs had an eighth grader get three hits and three RBIs in the game to provide an offensive spark and put the team in a position to tie the game. Natchez fell to McComb 15-12 but had the bases loaded with two outs. A close call at first ended the rally.

