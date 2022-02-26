Capitol Update: Senate Bills passed by house committees, move to house vote

JACKSON — More Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks legislation progressed at the capitol Thursday. Several Senate Bills are at different stages of their legislation journey but moving closer to becoming law.

Senate Bill 2495 which creates a Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust fund has been moved to the Ways and Means committee in the house.

Senate Bill 20210 would allow for air guns, air bows and pre charged pneumatic weapons to be used in hunting and for the collection of Chronic Wasting Disease data. It would also authorize the Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks committee to create special seasons within or outside the regular hunting season for collecting CWD testing data. It has passed the Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks committee in the house.

Senate Bill 2505 would allow the inclusion of organ donor registration on hunting and fishing licenses and has passed the Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks committee in the house. It will go to a vote by the house next.

Senate Bill 2506 would create a special bow season for bucks to take place on a weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, between September 10 and September 20. The House’s Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks committee passed the bill and it will go before the house for a vote.