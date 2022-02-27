Shop along downtown

By Jennie Guido

Let’s continue to shop along Main Street and head into another block with even more retail options.

The 500 block of Main Street is one that has historically been filled with retail since the early 1940s. JCPenney was built on the corner of Main and Union Streets in 1945 and made the space its department store home until moving to the Natchez Mall after it was built in the 1980s. Across the street was another main stay in Natchez retail – Brown Barnett Dixon’s. Its beautiful facade was home to the best in gifts and was every bride’s first stop when registering.

Currently, this block is home to several retail spaces that offer beautiful selections of art, home furnishings, and clothing to locals and our many visitors. Just to name a few:

Soiree Boutique, 505 Main Street

Opened in the spring of 2016, Soiree Boutique offers the best in women’s fashion and accessories. Originally owned by Gwen Massey, Soiree has taken on a new owner this year. Lily Roberts purchased the business from Massey and continues on in the same taste as we all have come to know.

I will say that the brands you find at Soiree are those forever kinds of pieces that you wear year after year and never go out of style. So many of my go-to wardrobe options have come from Soiree, and I dread the day that I have to retire them.

For special occasions or working from home, there is something for everyone at Soiree.

Olivina Boutique, 514 Main Street

Originally found on Franklin Street, Olivina moved to Main Street at the beginning of 2022. By bringing new life to the Dixon building, which was built in 1866, Sue and Olivia Pate (the mother/daughter duo of all things Olivina) have transformed the first floor of this beautifully renovated space to house an amazing selection of items.

Whenever I visit Olivina, I leave with a bag of goodies. Earlier this month, I stopped in for a birthday card and left with peppermint tea and a mug to match. Did I need another mug? No, but I wanted it.

That’s what you find at Olivina – things you want and things you didn’t realize you needed. Don’t even tempt me during the holidays. The decor options that she keeps in store are amazing and need to be brought home with me.

It’s a space unlike any other in town!

Natchez Fine Framing and Art Gallery, 518 Main Street

Recently celebrating its fifteenth year in business, Natchez Fine Framing and Art Gallery finds its home next to the original JCPenney building.

As one of the last custom frame shops in Natchez, Chris Cavette has a wide selection of options for your piece of art along with art to choose from.

Something else that I love about Natchez Fine Framing is they offer art classes each summer and some after school programs to students ages 5 to 17. If you take a look at its Facebook page, you’ll see samples of what your kids will learn in class. Aimee and I loved taking art classes each summer from different teachers in town.

Go ahead and reserve a space for your kiddos while they are out this summer. Your refrigerator will thank you!