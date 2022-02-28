Aug. 8, 1963­­ – Feb. 24, 2022

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Michael Thomas Heidel, 58 of Ferriday, La., will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Michael Thomas Heidel was born on Thursday, August 8, 1963, in Natchez, and passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at University of Mississippi Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Alan Heidel and Melba York Heidel; wife Mary Hagan Heidel; and sister Bobbie Aileen Faust.

He is survived by his sons Michael Thomas Heidel II of Ferriday, twins-James Dewitt Heidel and Jessie Alan Heidel of Ferriday; sister Barbara Foster and her husband John of Bentonia; brothers John Edward Heidel and his wife Peggy of Ferriday, and Robert Alan Heidel Jr. and his wife Velma of Natchez.

He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.