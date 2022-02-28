WORKING TOGETHER: Miss Lou sheriffs sign MOU to combat crimes across state lines

Published 5:46 pm Monday, February 28, 2022

By Staff Reports

VIDALIA — On Monday, Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick and Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, which is a first for the neighboring agencies according to CPSO.

The MOU outlines terms and conditions under which the departments will engage in joint investigations or supplement manpower during specific operations.

Together, the agencies will continue to reduce incidences of crime while simplifying legal issues that face both departments when suspected criminals across the state line, CPSO states.

The MOU will also allow Concordia Parish’s and Adams County’s cybercrime units to have the ability to jointly work investigations regarding child pornography, sexual exploitation of minors, cyber enticement of minors and other cybercrimes.

The cybercrime units at the departments have aided them in multiple arrests of those who allegedly possessed or helped distribute illegal pornographic media involving juveniles in recent months.

According to CPSO, the MOU will be in place for one year and on a renewal basis thereafter.

“By working together, CPSO and ACSO can reduce crime and enhance community safety in the Miss Lou,” the agency states.

