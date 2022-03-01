Cathedral, Natchez cash rain check game, Bulldog’s “Rock” Baskin makes a par on his first hole of competitive golf

NATCHEZ — Rain canceled the opening golf match for Cathedral and Natchez last Thursday, but the two squads made it up Tuesday at Duncan Park. Cathedral won the boys match 202 to 205, Eli Wilson shot the Green Wave’s low score of 48. The girls tied 159-159 with a double bogey rule in effect.

Natchez’s Arrocus “Rock” Baskin Jr. was the low scorer for the Bulldogs shooting a 49. He started the round with a par on No. 3, golfers went off in a shotgun start, and it gave him confidence. Tuesday was his first time playing in a competitive match, he said.

“I knew I had the motive to come play as hard as I could,” Baskin said. “I parred the first hole, and it gave me more motivation than I had already. My sister, Morgan Baskin, played for the team last year, so I came out here and helped.”

He started playing golf eight months ago and is an eighth-grader. He is a football player, has a lot of power and can drive the ball almost to the green. He said his short game needs work to reach his goal of being district champ.

Golf gives him something to do other than football. It is a game that depends so much on the little things. He said he enjoys playing.

“I enjoy everything about it. It is fun, in general, to come out here and hit. I especially enjoy it when I get a par as I did on the first hole.”