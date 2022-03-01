Local Lineup: Natchez High School takes on Cathedral in golf, baseball
Published 12:29 pm Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Tuesday, March 1
Prep softball
Franklin Parish at Delta Charter, 4:30 p.m. (Varsity/JV)
Raymond at Natchez High, 5 p.m.
Prep baseball
Avoyelles Charter School at Delta Charter, JV – 4 p.m.; V – 6 p.m.
ACCS at Porter’s Chapel Academy, JV – 4 p.m.; V – 6 p.m.
Centreville Academy at Silliman Institute, JV – 4:30 p.m.; V – 6:30 p.m.
Cathedral at Natchez High, JV – 5 p.m.; V – 7 p.m.
Golf
Cathedral vs Natchez 2 p.m. Duncan Park
Tennis
Natchez vs Bogue Chitto 3 p.m. Duncan Park