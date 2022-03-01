Local Lineup: Natchez High School takes on Cathedral in golf, baseball

Published 12:29 pm Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By Staff Reports

Tuesday, March 1

Prep softball

Franklin Parish at Delta Charter, 4:30 p.m. (Varsity/JV)

Email newsletter signup

Raymond at Natchez High, 5 p.m.

Prep baseball

Avoyelles Charter School at Delta Charter, JV – 4 p.m.; V – 6 p.m.

ACCS at Porter’s Chapel Academy, JV – 4 p.m.; V – 6 p.m.

Centreville Academy at Silliman Institute, JV – 4:30 p.m.; V – 6:30 p.m.

Cathedral at Natchez High, JV – 5 p.m.; V – 7 p.m.

Golf

Cathedral vs Natchez 2 p.m. Duncan Park

Tennis

Natchez vs Bogue Chitto 3 p.m. Duncan Park

More Sports

MDWFP officers awarded inaugural National Wild Turkey Federation Chairman Award for efforts in Operation Longbeard

Rebels extend athletic director’s contract, ink four-year deal worth $1.1 million annually

‘Welcome home’ Alcorn State names former alumnus director of athletics

Monterey’s season ends in Class B Bi-District Round after loss at Stanley

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you think Mississippi can afford to give teacher pay raises, significantly cut car tag cots, cover other services and discontinue the collection of state income taxes?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections