Woodville woman dies in I-10 wreck, crashing into stopped police car

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 23-year-old Woodville woman has died after crashing into a sheriff’s office SUV that was stopped with its emergency lights flashing on an elevated interstate west of New Orleans, Louisiana State Police said Monday.

Alexis Jones of Woodville wasn’t using her seat belt and may have been drunk or on drugs when she hit the St. John the Baptist Parish vehicle about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a news release said.

She died at a hospital and her front-seat passenger, also unrestrained, was severely injured in the crash on an elevated stretch of Interstate 10 west of New Orleans, the statement said.

The sheriff’s deputy had stopped behind a Chevrolet Camaro disabled by an earlier crash about 5.5 miles (8.9 kilometers) east of LaPlace on the span called the Bonnet Carré Spillway bridge.

The deputy and the sports car’s driver were outside their cars, talking about the earlier accident, and neither was hurt when Jones’ Nissan Sentra shoved the deputy’s Chevrolet Tahoe into the Camaro, the statement said.

Investigators believe Jones may have been impaired, police said. Toxicology samples were taken from all drivers.