ACCS commits five errors, loses lead in late innings, falls to Porter’s Chapel on the road

VICKSBURG — The Adams County Christian School Rebels played solid baseball in their game last Tuesday night at Porter’s Chapel Academy, but it was after that their youth and inexperience showed as the Eagles took a 6-4 victory.

“We played well for the first part of the game. That’s been the story of our season,” ACCS head coach Jake Winston said. “Innings one through three, we’ve hung with anybody we’ve played, whether it’s Brookhaven Academy or Oak Forest (Academy). Innings four, five and six, we start to show our inexperience as a team.”

Winston added that the Rebels have had five eighth-graders in their starting line-up the last few games. He said that even though that inexperience from having so many young players in the varsity game shows later in the game, the Rebels don’t back down from any challenge – no matter what the age difference is.

Hitting lights out

ACCS’ Tristen Burns hit a foul ball in the first inning that shattered a light bulb above home plate. Glass rained down over the area between home plate and the first base dugout, but no one was hurt.

The game was delayed, briefly, while PCA’s coaches and staff cleaned up the pieces.

It was the second bizarre incident involving Porter’s Chapel’s lighting system in as many days. On Monday, the Eagles’ game against Park Place was suspended in the third inning when a transformer exploded.

“The baseball gods are just not with us, I don’t think,” Porter’s Chapel head coach Paul Ashley said with a laugh.

ACCS jumped out to an early lead thanks to one run in the top of the second inning and two runs in the top of the third inning to grab a 3-0 lead. They would take that lead into the bottom of the sixth inning. And that’s when the game got away from the Rebels and just like that their lead was gone.

“We were winning 3-0 in the sixth inning. Literally just three plays happened and before you know it, it’s 6-3 (in favor of Porter’s Chapel),” Winston said.

The Rebels scored one run in the top of the seventh inning to make it a 6-4 game, but their rally fell short. Conner Aplin led them at the plate with three base hits, including two doubles. DK McGruder had a double among his two base hits, as did Tristan Burns. Jack Krevlin had one base hit.