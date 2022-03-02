Adams County Sheriff’s Office recovers two stolen vehicles in two days

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office discovered two stolen vehicles while making routine traffic stops on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday evening, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a 2018 Ford Escape on Old Highway 84 #1 for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, deputies learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen on January 3, 2021, in Adams County. Deputies took the driver, Colon Bass, into custody without incident and charged him with driving on a suspended license and possession of stolen property.

The following morning, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe on Seargent Prentiss Drive for multiple traffic violations.

During the traffic stop, deputies learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Hinds County. The driver, Terricka Coach, attempted to elude law enforcement and led deputies on a short pursuit to the Tracetown parking lot, according to ACSO.

Coach then exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended.

Coach was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drug with methamphetamine, no driver’s license and no seat belt.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten stated he is proud of his deputies for being able to recover these two vehicles.

“I ask my deputies to remain proactive in an attempt to prevent crime but also help solve crimes that have already been committed,” he said.

He added his deputies are always on the lookout – no matter if it is late at night in the middle of the county, or early in the morning in the middle of the city.