May 11, 1948 – Feb. 21, 2022

Natchez — Funeral Services for Mary Elizabeth Williams, 73, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on February 21, 2022, at her residence in Natchez, will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez, at 2 p.m. with Annette Luckett officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 1 p.m. until service time in the chapel.

Email newsletter signup

Mary was born on May 11, 1948, in Adams County, to Helen K. Winding and Sylvester Issac.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, Lee Williams; sister, Verna L. Kelly; and uncle, Silas Kelly.

Mary leaves to cherish her memories: nieces, Debra Covington, and Annette W. Luckett; nephew, Lamar Stampley; great-nieces and nephews: Tamara Hayes, Teraketha Ransom, Cartrell (Kawanna) Stampley, Daric Stampley, Darion Jackson, Calvin O’Neal, Lamar Stampley, Cameron Smith, Vantrell O’Neal, Millian Mitchell, and a host of great-great nieces and nephews.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.