Thomas named SWAC impact Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference has tabbed Alcorn State’s Justin Thomas for a SWAC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honor for his outstanding performance during this past week of conference play.

After being named BOXTOROW’s National Player of the Week, Thomas was named the SWAC Men’s Basketball Impact Player of the Week. Thomas scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field versus Prairie View A&M on Saturday. He connected on the game-winning three-pointer as the horn sounded to lift the Braves over PVAMU 72-69 on the road. He was 2-of-4 from three-point range and added three assists and two steals. He followed that performance with 12 points, five assists, and three rebounds during Alcorn State’s 75-72 road win at Texas Southern. The two wins positioned the Braves in first place in the SWAC standings.

Thomas and the rest of the Alcorn State men’s basketball team return to action on Thursday, March 3, hosting Mississippi Valley State University. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. inside Davey L. Whitney Complex.

For the latest on Alcorn State men's basketball, check AlcornSports.com for the latest news and scheduling information