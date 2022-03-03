Frank D. Cooks Jr.

Nov. 1, 1975 – Feb. 27, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Frank Darrell Cooks, Jr., 46, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Natchez will be held Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor Roderick Lewis officiating.

Burial will follow at Morning Star Baptist Church under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 7:30 until 8:30 p.m. and will continue on Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 12 p.m. until time of the service, both at the funeral home. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Frank was born Nov. 1, 1975, in Natchez, the son of Shirley Cooks Reason and Frank Cooks, Sr. He attended high school and was self-employed. Frank enjoyed action movies, sports and westerns. His favorite team was the San Francisco 49ers.

He is preceded in death by grandmothers, Janie Dickey, Laura Thompson and Alma Wilson; step-father, James Reason, grandfathers, Richard Curtis, Sr., Willie Lee Dickey and Steve Jackson.

Frank leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Shirley C. Reason; father, Frank Cooks, Sr.; sisters, Tranetta L. Cooks, LaQuanda L. Cooks, Tiffany Cooks Robinson, Tammy Willis and Avery Washington; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.westgatefh.com.