Feb. 22, 1948 – March 01, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Linda Mae Blaney, 74, of Vidalia, LA, will be held at Abundant Life Church in Natchez, MS on Saturday, March 05, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bro. John Collard officiating. Interment will follow at New Pine Hill Cemetery, Sicily Island, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Linda Blaney was born on Sunday, Feb. 22, 1948, in Ferriday, LA and passed away Tuesday, March 01, 2022, in Vidalia, LA. She was a resident of Vidalia and a member of Abundant Life Church, Natchez, MS.

She was preceded in death by her father, E.D. Morace; mother, Edna Mae Morace; husband, James Edward Blaney; sister, Mel Vonie Bessonette; step-brother, Jule D. Morace; step-sister, Judy Bergeron; brothers, James Morace and Norman E. Morace and grandson, James Edward Blaney Brixey.

She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Faye Garner and her husband, Gary of Baton Rouge, LA, Wendy Lee of Vidalia, LA and Dora Emfinger and her husband, David of Ferriday, LA; sister, Wanda K Gorton and her husband, Jack of Dayton, TX; seven grandchildren, Andy Blaney, Cindy Brixey, Randy Brixey, Kristina Lee, Shannon Owens, Justin Emfinger and Celeste Emfinger and eight great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Justin Emfinger, Randy Brixey, Russell Emfinger, Heath Emfinger, Jessie Lafferty, Justin Poole, Brandon Wright and Wesley Blaney.

Honorary Pallbearers will be David Emfinger, Ronnie Blaney, Gary Garner, Charlie Blaney and Kippy Blaney.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Encompass Health Care in Vidalia

The family will receive friends at Abundant Life Church, Natchez, MS from 5 until 8 p.m., Friday, March 04, 2022, and from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.