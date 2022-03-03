Oct. 14, 1940 – Feb. 27, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Mary Jane Thompson Lyles, 81, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Natchez will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Pastor Barry Thompson officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 12 p.m. until time of the service. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Mary Jane was born Oct. 14, 1940, in Natchez, the daughter of Saint Arby Thompson and James Thompson. She was a high school graduate and retired co-owner of Lyles Grocery. Mrs. Lyles was a member of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church where she served with the Missionary Ministry. She also held memberships with the Co-Workers Club and Dinah Ealey’s MHV Club. In her leisure, Mary Jane enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking, and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Lyles, Sr.; sisters, Ruby Thompson and Sarah Manning and niece, Laura Lanier.

Mary Jane leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Jerry Lyles, Jr. (Natalie) and James Edward Lyles (Yolanda); daughters, Mary Alice Lyles Seals, Cynthia Lyles King (Shawn), step-daughter, Sylvia Perry (Theodore); sisters, Bertha Lanier (Matthew), Linda Gooden and Jacqueline Johnson (Caleb, Jr.); grandchildren, Jerrod Bassett, Jeremy Lyles, Jaelyn Lyles, James Edward Lyles, Jr., Kenneth Seals, Ciara Seals, Kayla King, Keisha Clark, Yolunda Davis, Natalia Stokes, Karla Fennix, other relatives and friends.

