UPDATE: Natchez woman who shot herself accidentally is in stable condition

NATCHEZ — A 47-year-old Natchez woman has been airlifted from Merit Health Natchez to a Jackson hospital after accidentally shooting herself, according to law enforcement.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the woman appears to have shot herself accidentally with a 22 pistol on Thursday morning and is still alive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Frank Smith said deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Farr Road in Natchez. The victim told deputies and medical workers that she had been carrying the gun and stumbled over the threshold of her house and accidentally discharged the weapon.

The bullet went underneath her chin and exited near her eye, Smith said.

Smith said the woman’s injuries were critical but she is stable as of Thursday afternoon.