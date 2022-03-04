Bon Temp golf tournament, scholarship event returns

NATCHEZ — The Krewe of Bon Temp hosts its second annual Bon Temp Classic golf tournament Saturday at Beau Pré. The golf tournament serves as a fundraiser for the Charlie Guedon Memorial Scholarship fund.

Charlie was four-years-old when he died in a tragic farming accident. His mom Lauren Guedon got together with several people and started the krewe and a scholarship. His memory and the scholarship has become the krewe’s purpose, scholarship committee chair Emily Atkins said.

“He was really outgoing and loved people. This scholarship is more than just academic. It’s for kids who show the same character he did. We get teachers to write recommendations and people outside the family so we have an inside view,” Atkins said. “We wanted a way to keep Charlie’s memory alive and this scholarship does that. Lauren loves talking about him. Her face lights up when you talk about him.”

Any seniors at the Miss-Lou high schools are eligible for the scholarship. Atkins said they will drop applications off at the schools.

Playing for a cause

The krewe was trying to find a way to keep the scholarship going when they decided to hold their inaugural tournament last year, golf tournament chair Kristyn Moffett said. She said they asked the husbands of the krewe members what they should do and they said a golf tournament.

Bon Temp members’ husbands spend a lot of time working on the floats and a golf tournament was a perfect way for them to have some fun too, she said. Golfers can win gift certificates by winning the tournament overall, being closest to the hole or winning a putting competition. The tournament features more than a round of golf.

People can purchase a golf ball that will be dropped from a helicopter. The one closest to the target will win half of the money raised by the ball drop, the other half will go towards the scholarship fund. Those interested in participating in the ball drop can go to the Krewe’s Facebook page or call Emily Atkins at 601-431-4562.

Additionally, the public is welcome to come out to the event and purchase tournament shirts, hats and golf towels. Moffett said there will be a lunch and dinner for golfers at the tournament. There are no spots left open to golf but donations are still appreciated.

“We want to thank our sponsors. We couldn’t do it without them,” Moffett said. “Outside the scholarship, we try to help out anyway we can throughout the year. We give school supplies to the lower elementary children too. It’s a great way for us to put a smile on someone elses face like he would have.”