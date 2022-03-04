Freeman Smith
Published 5:11 pm Friday, March 4, 2022
Oct. 23, 1941 – March 1, 2022
LEESDALE – Graveside Services for Freeman Smith, 80, of Natchez, MS, who died March 1, 2022, at Glenburney Nursing Home in Natchez, MS, will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, March 7, 2022, at Leesdale Cemetery, with Pastor Freeman Smith, Jr., officiating.
Burial will follow at Leesdale Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.
Email newsletter signup
Online condolences can be sent at www.bateastememorial.com.