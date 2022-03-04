Freeman Smith

Published 5:11 pm Friday, March 4, 2022

By Staff Reports

Oct. 23, 1941 – March 1, 2022

LEESDALE – Graveside Services for Freeman Smith, 80, of Natchez, MS, who died March 1, 2022, at Glenburney Nursing Home in Natchez, MS, will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, March 7, 2022, at Leesdale Cemetery, with Pastor Freeman Smith, Jr., officiating.

Burial will follow at Leesdale Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Online condolences can be sent at www.bateastememorial.com.

