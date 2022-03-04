Glennis Noble

Published 5:10 pm Friday, March 4, 2022

By Staff Reports

March 30, 1978 – Feb. 24, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Glennis Noble, 43, of Natchez, MS, who died Feb. 24, 2022, at her residence in Natchez, MS, will  be at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel, with Rev. Hoggiett, officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

