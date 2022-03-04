Man jumps from Seargent Prentiss Drive overpass to Liberty Road, survives

NATCHEZ — A 26-year-old jumped from the overpass on Seargent Prentiss Drive to Liberty Road during the early midnight hour Thursday and survived the fall.

According to Natchez Police, they were dispatched to Liberty Road underneath the bridge where the man was lying on the road on his stomach. An ambulance was already on scene, authorities said.

Still alert, the man told officers that he was “going through something” and “didn’t want to talk about it” so he took his mother’s vehicle, parked it at Lambuth’s Car Wash on Seargent Prentiss Drive and from there walked to the overpass before jumping off of it.

He was airlifted to a Jackson hospital due to serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He sustained a broken right hip, right femur and right arm.