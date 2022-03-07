Craft resigns after two seasons with the Bulldogs

NATCHEZ — Bulldog football head coach Randy Craft said he resigned after two seasons at Natchez High School. He was named the head coach on January 30, 2020. In his tenure, he led the Bulldogs to a 10-11 record.

Craft said he turned in his resignation for family reasons. He is looking forward to another opportunity as the resignation is not a retirement.

“I still plan to coach in a capacity just in another area of the state,” Craft said. “I think they (the coaches) were hoping I would change my mind.”

Email newsletter signup

He said he will not be involved in the coaching search process.

Craft said he has seen growth in the exposure his players have received. Bulldog Josh Trask played in the North vs South game, and Ky Murray played in the inaugural Magnolia All-Star Game. Natchez has several kids in the upcoming class who will have the opportunity to sign scholarships to play football.

“My kids getting some promotions and recognition was nice,” Craft said. “Our kids have played in a tough division but played better this year. I feel like they have a good foundation.”