GALLERY: ‘One fish, two fish,’ Dozens of kids attend Dr. Seuss’s Birthday

Published 8:43 am Monday, March 7, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Dozens of kids participated in a Dr. Seuss Birthday Block Party Saturday at the Judge George W. Armstrong Library in celebration of Read Across America Day.

The party was organized by library staff, library activities director Kristin Hogan, in conjunction with Natchez Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Save the Children, and the Natchez Alumnae Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

Kids listened to readings of Dr. Seuss classics, “The Cat in the Hat” and “One Fish, Two Fish,” and played Dr. Seuss-themed games, made crafts and other activities.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Cowan retires from law enforcement after 37 years serving Concordia Parish

Watch: Last week in Natchez, February 28 – March 6

Officials seeking death penalty for Vidalia man accused of robbing bank, murder and sexually assaulting store clerk, sheriff says

GALLERY: Hundreds turnout for annual ‘Cruisin’ for a Cure’ car show

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you think Mississippi can afford to give teacher pay raises, significantly cut car tag cots, cover other services and discontinue the collection of state income taxes?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections