Jackie K. Goodman Sr.

Nov. 16, 1948 – March 2, 2022

NATCHEZ — Memorial services for Jackie Goodman, 73, of Natchez, who passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, will be at 11 a.m Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Laird’s Funeral Home with Bro. Everett Ellzey officiating. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time.

Jackie retired from International Paper Company. He was Past Master of Harmony Lodge #1.

Email newsletter signup

Mr. Goodman is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Goodman.

Survivors include one son, Jackie Goodman, Jr. (Connie) of Ridgecrest, LA; three daughters, Mandy Wisner (Glenn) of Natchez, Tiffany Goodman of Florida, and Amy Goodman Prather (Lance) of Natchez; stepchildren, Larry Davis (Ashley) and Leigh Anne Mason; 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister, Terry Goodman of Alabama; brother, Scott Goodman (Suzanne) of Natchez, and his constant companion and fur baby, Shy Girl.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Howard Prince Gun Range 3849 Par Rd 255, Pioneer, LA 71266; Natchez Adams County Humane Society, or charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.