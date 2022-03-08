Rain cancels crosstown rivalry game, other athletic events for Miss-Lou schools

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School and Cathedral were set to play at 6 p.m. tonight in a crosstown rivalry game but the baseball game was canceled due to rain and inclement weather. Rebels Head Coach Jake Winston confirmed the game will be moved to Wednesday if they can get it in. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m..

Currently, the National Weather Service forecasts a 20 percent chance of rain for Wednesday.

Other area school cancellations

Natchez High School canceled games and practices for cheer, golf, baseball, softball, powerlifting, track and tennis due to inclement weather conditions.

Delta Charter canceled its softball game against Cedar Creek. Vidalia canceled its softball game against Delhi Charter. Monterey canceled its baseball game against LaSalle.