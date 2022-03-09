Dec. 2, 1953 – March 9, 2022

NATCHEZ — Services for Brenda Joyce Jordan Bath, 68, of Natchez who died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Mrs. Bath was born Dec. 2, 1953, in Natchez, the daughter of Charles Freeman Jordan and Edith Nell Porter Jordan.

Our mother was a God-fearing apostolic woman. She loved her family, her church family, and her three little chihuahuas. She was a supporter of The Humane Society.

Mrs. Bath was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Carl Bath; her brother, Charles Kenneth (Bo) Jordan Sr.; her parents, C.F and Edith Porter Jordan; and her sister, Sylvia Gayle Jordan.

Survivors include her daughters, Edith (Edy) Brown and husband Kerry of Vidalia, Melissa Murray of Vidalia; son Stephen Karabelen and wife Stacy of Natchez; sister, Virginia (Jeanie) Young; and stepsons Dogan and Kya Karabelen; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Micah Morrison, Mason Morrison, Maverick Morrison, Wesley Tarver, Malachi Thornton and Dogan Karabelen.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.